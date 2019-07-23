Chris Weidman vs. Dominick Reyes In The Works For October

Spread the word!













Chris Weidman’s light heavyweight debut could be upon us soon.

The former middleweight champion recently announced he’d be making the move up to 205 following a run of four losses in his last five fights. And according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, a fight with Dominick Reyes is in the works for October 19 in Boston. He adds that nothing is finalized yet, however, as there are a couple of hurdles remaining before booking it.

There’s talks about booking Chris Weidman vs. Dominick Reyes on Oct. 19 in Boston, sources say. Not finalized yet, though. The fight would mark Weidman’s light heavyweight debut. There are still a couple hurdles left before booking it. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 23, 2019

Reyes has a case for the Jones fight next, and Jones wants to return on Dec. 14. There are new pending legal issues to deal with, of course, but that’s what he wants. Corey Anderson is currently in the running for that one but this is all very much in the prelim phase. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 23, 2019

Reyes, who is undefeated, has a claim to be the next challenger for Jon Jones, who Helwani adds wants to return on December 14 for the UFC end-of-year pay-per-view. However, given the latest developments, there are new pending legal issues to deal with. In addition, Corey Anderson seems to be in the running, but it’s still all in the preliminary phase.

For his part, “The Devastator” is fine with having to go through Weidman to prove he should face Jones next:

I agree and I want Jones, but if they want me to take Weidmans head to prove I am the one, I'd be more than happy! #proveit #devastator — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) July 23, 2019

