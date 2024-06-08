Dominick Reyes scores his first win in four years, KO’s Dustin Jacoby in round one – UFC Louisville Highlights

Dominick Reyes stormed back into the win column at UFC Louisville, scoring his first victory in more than four years.

Stepping inside the Octagon against Dustin Jacoby, things were relatively reserved between the two fighters. 90 seconds into the bout, Jacoby picked up the pace and began walking down Reyes. Pressed against the cage, ‘The Devastator’ uncorked a looping left hand that caught Jacoby.

Jacoby quickly backed up and Reyes began his pursuit, unleashing a flurry of strikes punctuated by a knee up the middle that caught Jacoby. With ‘The Hanyak’ out on his feet, the referee had no choice, but to step in and call for the stoppage at two minutes on the dot.

Official Result: Dominick Reyes def. Dustin Jacoby via TKO (strikes) at 2:00 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby at UFC Louisville:

DOMINICK REYES IS BACK 🚨@DomReyes gets it done in the FIRST ROUND! #UFCLouisville pic.twitter.com/FUg73U3pGm — UFC (@ufc) June 9, 2024