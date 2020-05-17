Dominick Cruz Trolls Keith Peterson By Praising UFC Florida Referee

Spread the word!













Cruz ‘Loving’ UFC Florida Referee

Dominick Cruz threw some shade Keith Peterson’s way during UFC Florida last night.

Cruz made headlines at UFC 249 last week when he accused Peterson of smelling like alcohol and cigarettes after he felt the referee stopped his bantamweight title fight with Henry Cejudo too early.

“That was an early stoppage, 100 percent – I’m positive of it,” he said. “I wish there was a way to keep these refs a little more responsible sometimes. The guy smelled like alcohol and cigarettes, so who knows what he was doing. Definitely (he did). I wish they drug tested them.”

While fighters tend to make excuses in the heat of the moment, Cruz didn’t back down — in fact, he doubled down on his accusations a few days later.

And when another referee in Dan Miragliotta let the action go on in the main event between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris at UFC Florida when other referees may have stopped the fight at certain points, Cruz decided to give him props on social media.

“Loving this ref send him a gift basket 🧺”

As of now, Peterson is yet to publicly respond to Cruz’s allegations.

However, there wouldn’t be a way to prove he was drinking regardless, especially as other referees such as Herb Dean refuted the claims.

What do you make of Cruz’s tweet?