Former two-time UFC bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz is back in the winner’s enclosure for the first time since June of 2016 — via a competitive split decision win over Casey Kenney to round out our preliminary portion of UFC 259.

Utilizing his patented footwork to evade some winging shots from Kenney early in the round, former champion, Cruz got into his flow early, finding his mark with well timed and placed leg kicks and dipping-hooks, as well as a notable right high-kick.

Starting to find his mark with a low, inside leg kick, Kenney had a kick-heavy approach — looking to hamper the mesmerizing movement of Cruz. Another round in the books for Cruz, however, he did find himself on the receiving end of a notable check left hook before the buzzer, as Kenney gained a front head-lock.

Some decent grappling scrambles to begin the third, with Kenney chasing a guillotine, while Cruz maintained side-control before landing a good knee to the body in the clinch before the break. With Casey extremely fatigued, Cruz managed to nab a knee tap takedown, in a difference making moment in the third and final round.

Below, check out the highlights of former titleholder, Cruz’s decision win over Kenney.

Plenty of fight left in @DominickCruz ⚡️ He gets his first win since 2016. #UFC259 pic.twitter.com/XSFdBjaVKh — UFC (@ufc) March 7, 2021