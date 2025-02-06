UFC icon Dominick Cruz confirms retirement after latest injury setback: ‘I gave everything I had’

Former two-time undisputed bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz has tonight confirmed his retirement from mixed martial arts immediate effect, after an injury setback ruled him from one final outing in the sport against Rob Font at UFC Seattle this week.

Cruz, a former undisputed WEC (World Extreme Cagefighting) bantamweight champion, also held twice during his tenure with the UFC — with four years spanning between both title runs.

Image via: Getty

And slated to co-headline UFC Seattle later this month, reports emerged overnight detailing how veteran fan-favorite, Cruz was forced from a clash with Font — which he earmarked as his retirement clash, due to his latest injury setback.

Dominick Cruz announces emotional retirement from MMA tonight

Sidelined from action for the last two years, Dominick Cruz announced on his official social media tonight that his latest injury setback — a shoulder dislocation, has forced him to retire from combat sports with immediate effect.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

To the fans worldwide, I have poured every ounce of myself into this sport for the last 25 years,” Dominick Cruz posted on his X account. “I was really hopeful for one final fight but unfortunately, two shoulder dislocations in 8 months calls an end to this guy’s career. I gave everything I had and put it into preparation and training for this fight —focusing on my cardio and my body for the past year. But sometimes, the body just doesn’t cooperate. The pain isn’t as bad now that my shoulder is back in place, but the second dislocation was far more complicated than the first. This sport has been everything to me—it’s helped to shape who I am.

To the fans worldwide,



I have poured every ounce of myself into this sport for the last 25 years. I was really hopeful for one final fight but unfortunately, two shoulder dislocations in 8 months calls an end to this guy’s career.



I gave everything I had and put it into… pic.twitter.com/2X5fB6NXnZ — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) February 6, 2025

Thank you to the @ufc for building this platform and paving the way for fighters like myself and so many others,” Dominick Cruz continued. “The UFC broke barriers to set the stage not just for us as fighters. Also for every mma sports organization that followed them across the bridge created throughout politics in order to allow our sport to take place LEGALLY in the United States and now the world.

“I am incredibly grateful to everyone who booked tickets, hotels, and flights to support me. Thank you all for being there through every moment, every victory, and every challenge. You’ve made this journey unforgettable. Thank you for the love and support. I will carry it with me always. With love, Dominick.”

Winning the inaugural UFC bantamweight championship back in 2010, Dominick Cruz would land a unanimous decision win over Octagon alum, Scott Jorgensen, before racking up a pair of successful defenses against both Urijah Faber, and former flyweight kingpin, Demetrious Johnson.

Sidelined through injury and forced to vacate the bantamweight crown, Cruz would return triumphantly in 2014 with a blistering first round knockout win over Japanese contender, Takeya Mizugaki.

And regaining the undisputed bantamweight crown the two years later, Cruz turned in a hard-fought decision win over fellow former two-time champion, T.J. Dillashaw.

During his decorated career, Cruz would also best names including, Brian Bowles, Jose Benavidez, Ian McCall, and bested Faber for a third time in their trilogy rubber match.

In his final mixed martial arts win, Cruz turned in a unanimous decision success against veteran Brazilian contender, Pedro Munhoz at UFC 269 four years ago.