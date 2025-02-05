Report – Dominick Cruz out of retirement fight at UFC Seattle due to injury

Former two-time undisputed bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz is reportedly out of his retirement fight against Rob Font at UFC Seattle later this month, due to an injury setback.

Cruz, a former two-time undisputed bantamweight titleholder during his stop-start tenure with the promotion, has been sidelined since fighting Marlon Vera back in 2023.

Headlining UFC San Diego, Cruz suffered an eventual fourth round high-kick knockout loss to the Ecuadorian in a rallying performance.

Dominick Cruz out of UFC Seattle due to injury

However, according to a report from Cageside Press tonight, WEC veteran, Cruz has been ruled from his February 22. return against Font due to another injury setback.

BREAKING: Dominick Cruz is OUT of his #UFCSeattle fight with Rob Font, sources tell Cageside Press.



Story coming to https://t.co/jL0SC6PTuP pic.twitter.com/eLIRdZtI3b — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) February 5, 2025

“BREAKING: Dominick Cruz is OUT of his #UFCSeattle fight with Rob Font, sources tell Cageside Press.”

Set to co-headline the card beneath a high-stakes clash between former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo and Chinese contender, Song Yadong, Cruz had revealed his clash in Seattle would likely come as his retirement fight.

Without a win since a hard-fought unanimous decision success over veteran Brazilian challenger, Pedro Munhoz, Cruz then extended his winning run to two-fights after a prior judging win over Octagon alum, Casey Kenney.

Winning the inaugural UFC bantamweight title back in 2010 with a decision win over Scott Jorgensen, Cruz would defend the belt in the Octagon in consecutive victories over Urijah Faber, and Demetrious Johnson.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Relinquishing the title due to injuries, veteran favorite, Cruz regained the championship back in 2016 in a decision win over T.J. Dillashaw, four years have spanned between Cruz’s two stints as Octagon titleholder.

At the time of publication, it is unknown if the promotion will rebook a pairing between Cruz and Font for a later date, or will seek a replacement for the former to keep the latter on the Seattle card.