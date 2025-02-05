Report – Dominick Cruz out of retirement fight at UFC Seattle due to injury
Former two-time undisputed bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz is reportedly out of his retirement fight against Rob Font at UFC Seattle later this month, due to an injury setback.
Cruz, a former two-time undisputed bantamweight titleholder during his stop-start tenure with the promotion, has been sidelined since fighting Marlon Vera back in 2023.
Headlining UFC San Diego, Cruz suffered an eventual fourth round high-kick knockout loss to the Ecuadorian in a rallying performance.
Dominick Cruz out of UFC Seattle due to injury
However, according to a report from Cageside Press tonight, WEC veteran, Cruz has been ruled from his February 22. return against Font due to another injury setback.
“BREAKING: Dominick Cruz is OUT of his #UFCSeattle fight with Rob Font, sources tell Cageside Press.”
Set to co-headline the card beneath a high-stakes clash between former two-weight champion, Henry Cejudo and Chinese contender, Song Yadong, Cruz had revealed his clash in Seattle would likely come as his retirement fight.
Without a win since a hard-fought unanimous decision success over veteran Brazilian challenger, Pedro Munhoz, Cruz then extended his winning run to two-fights after a prior judging win over Octagon alum, Casey Kenney.
Winning the inaugural UFC bantamweight title back in 2010 with a decision win over Scott Jorgensen, Cruz would defend the belt in the Octagon in consecutive victories over Urijah Faber, and Demetrious Johnson.
Relinquishing the title due to injuries, veteran favorite, Cruz regained the championship back in 2016 in a decision win over T.J. Dillashaw, four years have spanned between Cruz’s two stints as Octagon titleholder.
At the time of publication, it is unknown if the promotion will rebook a pairing between Cruz and Font for a later date, or will seek a replacement for the former to keep the latter on the Seattle card.