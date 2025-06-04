Demetrious Johnson weighs in on the upcoming rematch between Sean O’malley and Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316. In which the MMA legend believes the only proper way to stop a force such as Dvalishvili. It takes out the legs from underneath the Georgian menace.

“I told Henry Cejudo, I think Merab is a tougher fight than Aljo because Merab just doesn’t stop. He thrives in these grinding, relentless positions. If you can’t develop a style to attack his legs and frame underneath him, he’ll just maul you on top. That’s where the “machine” takes off“

While the idea of Sean O’Malley attacking the legs of Merab seems like a sound one, it is still a risky endeavor, as the Georgian will use any advantage he can take to take down a lengthy striker like “Suga” Sean. So the path towards victory seems like a steep hill for the former champion.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 11: (L-R) Opponents Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley face off during the UFC 316 press conference at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

Sean O’malley can defeat the unstoppable machine, but to what ends is anyone’s guess.

Sean O’malley has been accused of having a privileged career in the UFC. However, a rematch with Merab Dvalishvilli may be anything but a privilege as the Georgian quite easily put down and dominated O’malley. So while it may seem like a privilege, it may just be another loss waiting to be added to the record of the stylish and powerful striker.