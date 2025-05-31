Demetrious Johnson: Andrew Tate’s 60-Round Sparring Marathon Shows He’s Still a Beast in His 40s

Demetrious Johnson thinks Andrew Tate has still got it.

While Tate is best known for his misogynistic rants on social media and a slew of rape and trafficking charges, the British-American was an accomplished kickboxer once upon a time.

Last month, Tate reportedly fought 60 men for three minutes at a time in a glorified sparring session/publicity stunt that is said to have lasted more than three hours.

Andrew Tate just held an event where he fought 60 guys for 3 minutes each 😳 pic.twitter.com/nfBDZacuFE — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 10, 2025

“I put a message in TheWarRoom one month ago with a time and a date,” Tate wrote on X. “Saying I would fight any member who shows up. Yesterday I fought 60 men, back to back. One 3min round each, 1min break. Everybody hurts. Nobody could stop me. War is forever.”

DJ wants to see Andrew Tate spar Sean Strickland

While there is some skepticism regarding how many men Tate actually fought, ‘Mighty Mouse’ still thinks Tate more than proved that he’s still got the skills to compete.

“I feel like these guys are probably amateurs trying to come up who haven’t had a lot of experience yet,” Johnson said on his YouTube channel. “Andrew Tate’s just too skilled, even in his 40s. He’s not hurting people that much, but I’d love to see Andrew Tate versus Sean Strickland spar 50 rounds in the desert!”



Of course, not everyone was ready to commend Tate for going toe-to-toe with a bunch of amateurs and randoms off the street.

“He must feel so alpha fighting people who don’t know how to properly throw a punch,” one user wrote on X.

“Lighting up people who can’t throw a punch so he can look good,” another said.