Watch – Colby Covington and Henry Cejudo Hilariously Roast Each Other at Celebrity Poker Event

Things nearly popped off between Colby Covington and Henry Cejudo when the pair crossed paths at a Celebrity Poker Event.

Both ‘Chaos’ and ‘Triple C’ are at the tail end of their UFC careers. Covington is just 2-4 in his last six, including a brutal stoppage loss against Joaquin Buckley in December. Meanwhile, Cejudo has failed to score a single win since making his return to the Octagon in 2023.

His last victory under the UFC banner came in May 2020 when he abruptly retired after defeating Dominick Cruz via a second-round TKO at UFC 249.

Since then, both fighters have grown a following on social media. Cejudo is the co-host of the Pound-4-Pound podcast alongside former UFC champion Kamaru Usman, while Covington stays busy livestreaming on Kick and participating in poker tournaments.

Covington and Cejudo Nearly Throw Hands

Over the weekend, the two bumped into one another and traded barbs in an incident that was caught on video.

“Send him back to the shire,” Covington said, mocking Cejudo’s height.

“He can’t win sh*t, he can’t win sh*t,” Cejudo responded, lambasting Covington for failing to win an undisputed UFC title in his career.

“Double champ, Olympic champ, you ain’t got sh*t,” Cejudo continued.

“I’ll still knock your ass out you bum, remember you’re a little guy and you’ll get knocked the f*ck out,” Covington replied.

While the two got in each other’s faces, there were plenty of bodies between them to prevent anything from getting physical.

After their latest losses, it’s unclear if either one will step back inside the Octagon again, or if anyone actually wants to see them fight again.