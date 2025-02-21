Patricio Pitbull claims Aljamain Sterling ‘Ran’ from UFC 314 debut fight with him

ByRoss Markey
Patricio Pitbull claims Aljamain Sterling 'Ran' from UFC 314 debut fight with him

Booked for his Octagon debut — amid months of speculation, Patricio Pitbull has claimed his initial landing at UFC 314 in April was expected to come against former bantamweight kingpin, Aljamain Sterling, who he claims “ran” from the matchup.

Pitbull, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion during his decorated stint with Bellator MMA, is set to make a main card debut at UFC 314 against former interim titleholder, Yair Rodriguez — making good on a long anticipated move to the Octagon.

PFL veteran Patricio Pitbull endorses UFC move with call to Dana White: 'I'm officially free'

Sidelined since featuring in the main event of Bellator Champions Series 1 last March, Brazilian veteran, Pitbull had turned in the final defense of his long featherweight reign, stopping Jeremy Kennedy with an eventual third round knockout in Belfast.

READ MORE:  Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan - Odds and Match Preview
Patricio Pitbull offers cryptic call out to Alexander Volkanovski following viral PFL release

Patricio Pitbull claims Aljamain Sterling “ran” from UFC 314 debut fight

And set to take on Mexican striker, Rodriguez in his debut outing in Miami, Pitbull has claimed former undisputed bantamweight kingpin, Sterling was first approached regarding a pairing — before accusing him of “running” from the pairing.

Aljamain Sterling reveals plans for dream fight in return to UFC: 'It'd be nice to shake it up wih him'

“All of a sudden they [the UFC] asked if I would fight [Aljamain] Sterling in March, I said I’m in, but he ran,” Patricio Pitbull said during a recent interview with MMA Fighting. “Then they offered me Yair Rodriguez, but he didn’t respond. I messaged him in private. ‘What’s up brother? Where’s your Mexican pride?’…he said it’d be very gratifying to welcome me to the organization.

READ MORE:  Eric Nicksick Stands by Sean Strickland Criticism but Admits Going on Ariel Helwani Was a Mistake

“But when the UFC contacted, he turned it down and asked for a ranked opponent…let’s see if he’ll stay on the fight or ‘get injured’,” Patricio Pitbull.

For Rodriguez, the Chihuahua challenger is tasked with snapping a two-fight losing skid since landing the interim featherweight championship, suffering back-to-back losses to Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega, via knockout and submission defeats, respectively.

READ MORE:  Sean Strickland’s Coach Analyzes Khamzat Chimaev’s Biggest Weakness: ‘We Don’t Have to Go 0 to 60'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts