Sean O’Malley Says Delusion Fueled His Career All the Way to a UFC Title “Got me to where I’m at”

Sean O’Malley isn’t shy about what’s powered his rise to the top of the UFC bantamweight division. Ahead of his upcoming title match at UFC 316 against Merab Dvalishvili, O’Malley credits a healthy dose of self-belief, some might say delusion, for getting him this far.

Sean O’Malley’s Road to UFC 316

‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley did not mince words about his mindset or his opponent. In an interview with Jon Anik, he explained:

“I think the delusion that got me to where I’m at played a role into that. I was like, ‘I’m going to go out there and knock this dude out – he’s sloppy.’ Like, he is sloppy. He’s still one of the best, you know, arguably the greatest bantamweight of all time right now. I just believed I could go out there and put his lights out,”

Merab Dvalishvili took Sean O’Malley’s title by unanimous decision, dominating with relentless takedowns and control. While the judges’ scores (49-46, 48-47 x2) suggested a close contest, the reality inside the cage was clear: Dvalishvili’s wrestling dictated the fight, racking up six takedowns and over ten minutes of control time. O’Malley’s best moment came late, when a teep kick to the body in round five briefly hurt the Georgian, but he couldn’t capitalize. O’Malley has been candid about the struggles leading up to that bout. A torn labrum hampered his preparation, leaving him unable to grapple effectively.

Now, as UFC 316 approaches, O’Malley says he’s never felt better. He said:

“My body has never felt this good—probably since before I fought Petr Yan. The Aljo fight did not feel great. Cheeto fight did not feel great. Merab fight, I was just getting by each fight. To where now, I really, really feel good.”

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 11: (L-R) Opponents Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley face off during the UFC 316 press conference at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

After a stretch of tough battles and less-than-ideal preparation, Sean O’Malley insists he’s finally firing on all cylinders. Whether that’s enough to fend off Merab’s relentless attack once again is the question hanging over the event. With the title on the line and both men eager to settle old scores, UFC 316 promises a showdown fueled by O’Malley’s trademark bravado and Merab’s unyielding drive.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia strikes Sean O’Malley in the UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Now, the rematch at UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey, is set. Dvalishvili, fresh off a title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov, is promising to skip the theatrics and hunt for a finish. O’Malley, for his part, has overhauled his training, eschewing distractions, focusing on grappling, and targeting Dvalishvili’s body, the one area where he found success late in their first fight.