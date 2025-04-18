“My Son Is a Disgrace” Chris Eubank Sr Breaks Silence on the Price of Fame – Why a Father Is Risking Everything to Stop a Fight He Says Should Never Happen

The Eubank name is synonymous with British boxing, but in 2025, the relationship between Chris Eubank Sr and his son, Chris Eubank Jr, is fractured, publicly and painfully. As Eubank Jr prepares to face Conor Benn on April 26 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, his father has branded him “a disgrace,” refusing to support him in the corner and voicing deep concerns about both his conduct and the fight itself.

Why Chris Eubank Sr Publicly Shamed His Son Ahead of the Conor Benn Fight

Chris Eubank Sr is a British boxing icon, renowned for his world titles at middleweight and super-middleweight in the 1990s and his memorable rivalry with Nigel Benn. His son, Chris Eubank Jr, followed in his footsteps, carving out a successful career and now headlining major events himself.

The upcoming bout between Eubank Jr and Conor Benn is more than just a fight, it’s a renewal of the legendary Eubank-Benn rivalry, with both men’s fathers having fought twice in the early ’90s. But instead of uniting the Eubank family, the fight has exposed and deepened a rift between father and son.

In the build-up to the fight, Eubank Jr smashed a raw egg into Conor Benn’s face at a press conference, a stunt referencing Benn’s failed drug tests and designed to go viral on social media. The act drew widespread criticism and resulted in a £100,000 fine from the British Boxing Board of Control.

Chris Eubank Sr was appalled by his son’s behavior:

“Junior, you’re smashing an egg against this guy’s face… I taught you that? I didn’t teach you that. Who taught you that? Did Karen [Jr’s mother] teach you that? That’s disgraceful! I’m gonna stand in your corner? You must be mad! I would never be in your corner, you’re a disgrace!”

Beyond the egg incident, Eubank Sr has been vocally opposed to the fight for years, citing grave safety concerns. The match is set at 160 lbs, requiring Benn to move up two weight classes and Eubank Jr to cut down from 168 lbs. Sr, haunted by his own experience causing life-altering injury to Michael Watson in 1991, sees the bout as a dangerous mismatch:

“It’s a slap in Michael’s face… Stand up for him by not going along with the nonsense and the circus that’s been created for this farce of a fight, which is between one fighter who is at two or three weights above the smaller guy… My son coming down from 168lbs to 160lbs puts his life in danger… This is daylight murder.”

Mandatory Credit: Matt McNulty

The father-son relationship has been strained for years. Eubank Sr trained and managed his son until 2018, but since then, they have drifted apart, with Jr seeking independence and Sr lamenting his son’s refusal to listen. Eubank Jr has publicly acknowledged the estrangement, saying, “We don’t talk, he has shown no interest in my career for a long period of time now.”

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn

Despite the controversy, the fight is set for April 26, 2025, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium—one of the biggest events in British boxing this year. The bout carries the weight of family legacy, unresolved rivalry, and now, a very public family feud.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 25: Chris Eubank Jr hits Conor Benn in the face with an egg during the face off at a Press Conference announcing their upcoming fight on February 25, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images).

The rift between the two is now as much a part of the story as the fight itself, casting a shadow over what should have been a celebration of family legacy and sporting history. As the world watches Eubank Jr vs Benn, the wounds between father and son remain raw, with Sr refusing to be in his son’s corner, literally and figuratively. Whether the fight brings any resolution or only deepens the divide remains to be seen.