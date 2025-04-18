Amir Khan Breaks Down Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. – “This One’s Closer Than People Think”

British boxing icon Amir Khan believes the upcoming clash between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. is much closer than people think.

The two rivals are set to square off at the Tottenham Hostpur Stadium on April 26, more than 30 years after their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn, settled their own grudges.

It’s been an intense build-up thus far, with their February press conference ending in complete chaos after Eubank Jr. slapped Benn with an egg during their face-off.

OH SHIT CHRIS EUBANK JR SLAPPED CONOR BENN WITH AN EGG AT THE FACE OFF LMAO pic.twitter.com/y2oxfYTJ8U — Wade Plemons (@WadePlem) February 25, 2025

Khan, a former unified super-lightweight world champion, has kept a close watch on both training camps and offered his insight into each fighter’s strength heading into the highly anticipated clash.

“Conor Benn will be in safe hands, because Eubank’s not the biggest puncher,” Khan said in an interview courtesy of CasinoCoin.com. He’s very technical, but I think Conor might actually be the bigger puncher in that fight by putting a bit of weight on. So I think it’s very evenly matched, a good fight for both fighters. “I’d say it’s 60–40 in favour of Eubank just because of the weight, the height, and the size. But listen, anything can happen in boxing. Conor Benn could start fast and could go straight in and knock him out early. “The way he’s been training, he looks explosive. I’ve been watching his training for the Eubank fight, and he looks really dangerous. I think he’s got that love back again. You need that dancing partner to bring the hunger back, and I think Eubank is that guy.”

Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. was first booked more than two years ago

Eubank Jr. vs Benn has been in the works for years. The two were even booked for a showdown in October 2022, but the fight fell apart after Benn tested positive for the female fertility drug clomifene, leading to him being banned from boxing in Britain until November 2024.

Once Benn was given the go-ahead, the fight was quickly rebooked.