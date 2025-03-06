Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing Championship Announces ‘DBX 1’ Event Featuring Yoel Romero

Dirty Boxing Championship has arrived!

As announced by the promotion on X, DBX 1: Romero vs. Hylton will go down on Saturday, March 22, inside The Hangar at Regatta Harbour in Miami, Florida. The event is scheduled to air live and free on a slew of streaming sites, including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, Rumble, and Kick.

In the main event of the evening, one-time UFC middleweight title challenger Yoel Romero will square off with former Cage Titans heavyweight champion, Ras Hylton. Also appearing on the card will be Cody Chovancek, Maurice Greene, Ulysses Diaz, and a host of others in yet-to-be-announced matchups.

“Step into the underground world of Dirty Boxing Championship (DBX), where the thrill of combat meets the allure of a speakeasy,” the promotion wrote in a recent press release. “DBX isn’t your typical fight league. It’s a bold reinvention of the combat sports scene — raw, gritty, and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. “At DBX, we bring together fighters in an exclusive, no-holds-barred environment where the action is unpredictable and the stakes are high. With our modified rule set, we push the limits of what’s possible in the ring, blending traditional boxing techniques with new, exciting elements that add intensity and unpredictability to every fight.”

this ain’t your grandfather’s boxing

DBX held a private invite-only show in November to try and work out all the kinks before moving forward with a full fight card. Though none of the bouts streamed live, the promotion’s social media channels shared highlights, including Romero’s brutal beatdown of Power Slap alum Duane Crespo at the underground event.

OUT COLD ☠️@YoelRomeroMMA takes out Duane Crespo on round one #dirtyboxing pic.twitter.com/cXejA47D9g — Dirty Boxing Championship (@DirtyBoxing_) November 24, 2024

The brainchild of UFC fighter turned BKFC brawler ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry, DBX is a striking-based promotion with fighters wearing five-ounce gloves and competing in an 18-foot ring. Grappling and submissions are illegal, but fighters can utilize elbows, open palm strikes, and even ground-and-pound downed opponents.

“We brought in over 100 million social media views from our pilot event, ” says Perry. “People got a taste of what DBX can do for combat sports and how fight promotions and events should operate. We’ve got to continue to set the tone and expectation because the fans and fighters deserve it.”

Tickets are now available and range from general admission to VIP experiences as follows:

Tier 1 GA $75.00

Tier 2 Premier GA $100.00

VIP (premier seating and bar access) $500.00

VVIP (inside barricade and lounge access) $750.00

Table (10 seats, 2 bottles, food and lounge access) $5,000.00

To purchase tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/DBX1