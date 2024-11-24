Video – Ex-UFC star Yoel Romero scores brutal knockout win in Dirty Boxing Championship debut fight

ByRoss Markey
Making a short-notice debut under the banner of the Mike Perry-led, Dirty Boxing Championship overnight, Yoel Romero — a former title challenger both the banner of the UFC and Bellator MMA, laid waste to an opponent with a brutal first round knockout in a massive heavyweight outing.

Romero, a veteran former middleweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC before his eventual move to Bellator MMA — where he also competed for an undisputed light heavyweight crown, most recently featured in February under the scrutiny of the PFL in Riyadh.

And turning in his first victory since his transition to the Donn Davis-led organization, Romero turned in an impressive unanimous decision win over fellow UFC veteran and former title challenger, Thiago Santos.

Featuring as a surprise inclusion in the above-mentioned Dirty Boxing Championship event overnight as part of the Perry-led promotion’s premiere outing, Romero took on opponent, Duane Crespo.

And taking in the fights were the likes of UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones — and former UFC starlet, Paige VanZant — with the invite-only crowd taking in a stunning first round knockout win for Cuban veteran wrestler, Yoel Romero.

Below, catch the highlights from Yoel Romero’s knockout win over Duane Crespo overnight

