Dillon Danis Was Ready To Choke Out ‘Lazy’ Luke Rockhold at MFB 22 Presser

Dillon Danis is lined up to fight in the first-ever MMA bout in Misfits Boxing history, but he almost got into it with someone who is not his contracted opponent at the pre-fight presser. Danis prepares to take on Warren Spencer in the inaugural MF MMA light heavyweight championship bout at Misfits Boxing 22 on Saturday, August 30th, from Manchester, England.

Luke Rockhold is also on the card, but he will be donning the big gloves when he boxes Darren Till for the MFB bridgerweight championship in the headlining fight of the night.

During an interview on Ringside with Abbas, Danis covered multiple topics related to not just his immediate fight this weekend with Spencer, but the jiu jitsu player was also seemingly planting the seeds for some future MMA fights with a level of scrutiny put on the former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion.

When touching on a bit of his personal history with Rockhold while getting in some verbal jabs, Danis said,

“I’ve known Luke for a long time. He’s a lazy [expletive]. He doesn’t train. He’s a [expletive]. He tried jumping over the table. He’s lucky he didn’t get to me ’cause I’d choked his ass out in a second. I used to train with him and I used to play around with him. He showed he was a little fanboy. He used to be begging me to train. ‘Oh, please help me for my fights. Please help me for my fight.’ And now he turned on me. So, [expletive] him.”

Dillon Danis and Luke Rockhold have altercation at Misfits Boxing 22 Weigh-Ins

Dillon Danis and Luke Rockhold definitely had some verbal warfare at the pre-fight press conference but things got physical between the pair at the Misfits Boxing 22 weigh-ins. This report came out from Happy Punch claimed that both Danis and Rockhold engaged in some sort of skirmish with each other as both were taking to the scales for their respective fights.

It looked like Dillon Danis shoved Luke Rockhold into a wall with on-site security intervening fairly quickly before much of major consequence could take place. Responses to the report were shared on both Danis’ social media as well as the social media of Misfits figurehead Mams Taylor. Danis imposed text onto the shared post stating ‘eat it, b***h’ while Taylor posted his own re-shared glimpse of the footage with an emoji indicating his disappointment that this transpired.