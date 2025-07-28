Luke Rockhold Breaks Down Gameplan to Knock Out Darren Till at MFB 22 ‘Big brother him a little bit’

Luke Rockhold has highly touted the abilities of Darren Till ahead of their upcoming fight, but has a methodology in his mind that will lead him to a late-Summer victory. During an interview with Helen Yee Sports, Rockhold touched on several subjects ahead of his Queensberry Rules showdown with Till at Misfits Boxing 22 on August 30th.

The former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion has been indulging in his independent contractor opportunities since leaving the octagon, as Rockhold has fought Mike Perry in BKFC, secured a KO in the Karate Combat pit, and grappled at the inaugural Craig Jones Invitational. Gloved boxing seems like a logical next step in this context, and when giving an overview of his thoughts on this upcoming battle with the former UFC welterweight title challenger, Rockhold said:

“I plan on bullying him around. He doesn’t like pressure. He likes his space. I’m going to push the pressure, control him, and big brother him a little bit.” “I think he looks up to me. I’m going to keep it that way. I plan on out boxing him, relax, be myself.” “You got to respect Till, he’s got good hands. I got to get in his head, play the game, and execute. I think I can knock him out, but I’m going to fight to win.”

Mandatory Credit: Phil Lambert

Luke Rockhold vs. Darren Till predicted by mutual rival

Luke Rockhold versus Darren Till is an intriguing contest with a previous opponent of Rockhold’s and a longtime rival of Till’s recently predicting how this bout between the two plays out in the coming weeks. Mike Perry bested Rockhold in a BKFC bout in April 2023, and while Till has bantered with him quite a bit over the years, a Perry-Till fight has yet to materialize.

The prediction for this MFB 22 headlining bout came from an X user tweeting at ‘Platinum’ Perry to get his thoughts on the Rockhold versus Till boxing bout. Responding on his personal X account, Perry stated,

“Unless Luke with gloves on is a new mythical fighter, I think [Darren Till] will win.”

Till would respond to that tweet by posting a message of ‘thank you, sir’ with a heart emoji within the tweet thread from Perry’s X post.