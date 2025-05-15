“The UFC’s on Its Ass” – Darren Till Critiques Current State of the Sport ‘Lacking Spark’

Darren Till is not impressed with the current state of the UFC.

After dropping five of his last six fights inside the Octagon, ‘The Gorilla’ opted to walk away from the UFC and test himself in boxing. Since then, Till has delivered a couple of successful showings in the squared circle, defeating Mohammad Mutie and Anthony Taylor. Next, he’ll face another former UFC fighter, Darren Stewart, on Friday, May 16, in the Misfits Boxing 21 headliner in Derby, England.

Ahead of his return to the ring on Friday, Till appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he not only spoke about his upcoming boxing bout, but also the UFC’s slate of uninspiring champions and lackluster contenders.

“It seems sh*t at the moment,” Till said. “It seems like when I was in the welterweight division, it seemed like it was just killers’ row. Now the welterweight division just seems sh*t. I’m sorry to say the welterweight division is on its ass. The lightweight division I feel like is on its ass. The featherweight division, on its ass. “The middleweight division, probably the best one for me at the moment. Light heavyweight, on its ass. Heavyweight, on its ass. It’s just on its ass. But I do love the UFC. I love Dana [White], what they do. But right now it just seems like it’s on its ass a bit. I just want a bit of spark.”

Darren Till thinks Khamzat Chimaev will handle Du Plessis within two rounds



Among those names that Till is not a fan of is current middleweight titleholder Dricus Du Plessis. Of course, ‘The Gorilla’ may be holding a bit of animosity towards ‘DDP.’ After all, Till’s last fight inside the Octagon was a third-round submission loss against the South African at UFC 282.

“Tell Dricus I said ‘f*ck him,’ by the way. I can’t stand his guts because he’s so sh*t, he’s so good,” Till said. “With respect, I’m never going to look past Dricus. He trains hard, he’s super dedicated, he’s super strong. He’s got that awkward style that doesn’t make any sense. I think Khamzat [Chimaev] will beat him inside two rounds. I really do believe that. But look, Khamzat knows it’s a tough fight, but Khamzat trains like a beast. I do think Khamzat gets it done in two rounds.”

Du Plessis is scheduled to defend his title against the undefeated Chechen monster at UFC 319 on Saturday, August 16 in Chicago.