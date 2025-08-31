Dillon Danis Labels Luke Rockhold ‘Scumbag’ After KO Loss “So happy that he went out like that.”

Former UFC welterweight contender Darren Till delivered a devastating knockout victory over Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22 on Saturday night, claiming the inaugural bridgerweight title with a brutal third-round finish at Manchester’s AO Arena. The victory marked Till’s fourth consecutive boxing win since transitioning from mixed martial arts.

Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold

Till dominated the contest from the opening round, dropping former UFC middleweight champion Rockhold with a powerful left hand in the closing seconds of the first frame. The Liverpool native continued his assault in the second round, landing another knockdown that was not officially recognized by the referee, before delivering the final blow at 1:08 of the third round.

DARREN TILL PUTS LUKE ROCKHOLD TO SLEEP



MY LORD pic.twitter.com/zB5Wj56yWP — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 30, 2025

The knockout sequence saw Till unleash a five-punch combination capped by an overhand left that sent Rockhold crashing unconscious against the ropes. The 40-year-old Rockhold, making his professional boxing debut, was left slumped against the canvas in what observers described as one of the most violent knockouts in recent memory.

On the knockout, Dillon Danis said:

“I’m so happy he put him out like that, ’cause Luke is a scumbag. I don’t know if you guys know Luke personally – he’s a scumbag. And I’m so happy that he went out like that. I weakened his jaw a little bit yesterday. But dude, Till’s left hand put him out and the way he was laying on the ropes. He said, ‘F*ck you, man.'”

Following his victory, Till immediately turned his attention to Carl Froch, storming from the ring to confront the former super middleweight champion who was seated ringside. Security personnel had to restrain Till as he attempted to reach the British boxing legend, who remained seated and appeared to eat an apple while ignoring the confrontation.

During his post-fight interview, Till delivered a heated callout of Froch, stating: “Where is Carl Froch? Your little house? Come on in this ring. You got so much to say on your little YouTube channel with 10k viewers. Get in this ring, you little house. He’s off. He’s not about that life”. The 32-year-old fighter expressed frustration that Froch had left the venue before their potential confrontation could escalate.

In the post fight presser, Darren Till added:

“I just don’t think I’m going to get a fight in the influencer scene now, boxing. So, I’ve got to go for these guys. And Carl [Froch] scurrying out of there, mate. Like, where did he go? Where did he go? Is he in here? Where is he, mate? Come on. Do you want to fight?”

The animosity between Till and Froch has developed over recent months, with the former world champion criticizing Till’s fighting ability during his UFC career. Froch has previously stated he would only consider a boxing comeback if a substantial financial offer was presented, though he has shown more interest in a potential trilogy fight with George Groves.

Till’s boxing record now stands at 4-0 with multiple knockouts, having previously defeated Mohammed Mutie, Anthony Taylor, and Darren Stewart since leaving the UFC in 2023. The Bridgerweight title victory represents his most significant boxing achievement to date and his first championship in any combat sport.

Till’s manager had previously revealed that several high-profile fighters, including Nate Diaz, Mike Perry, and Tyron Woodley, had declined opportunities to face the former UFC contender. The victory over Rockhold positions Till for potentially bigger boxing matchups, with Jake Paul and Tommy Fury mentioned as possible future opponents alongside his desired bout with Froch.

The event highlighted the growing crossover appeal of former MMA fighters in boxing exhibitions, with Till’s performance demonstrating the success that can come from dedicated transition to the sport. His undefeated boxing record and championship victory provide a template for other UFC veterans seeking new competitive opportunities outside mixed martial arts.