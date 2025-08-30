Dillon Danis Chokes Out Warren Spencer in 15 Seconds – Misfits Boxing 22 Highlights

Dillon Danis made quick work of Warren Spencer at Misfits Boxing 22 to become the promotion’s first-ever MMA champion.

Spencer came out and immediately attempted to engage with Danis in the grappling. That proved to be a fatal error as Danis quickly cinched in a mounted guillotine, forcing Spencer to tap out mere moments into the contest.

Official Result: Dillon Danis def. Warren Spencer via submission (guillotine) at 0:15 of Round 1 to win the inaugural Misfits Boxing MMA light heavyweight world title.

Immediately following the win, ‘El Jefe’ was met in the ring by former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall, who challenged Danis to a mixed martial arts contest.

Check Out Highlights From Dillon Danis vs. Warren Spencer at Misfits Boxing 22:

.@DillonDanis is ready for the first ever MMA bout in Misfits!! 😱



🎟️Buy #XSeries22 NOW at https://t.co/fmB3r5o4fv | Live Now | @MisfitsBoxing | Link in Bio For More pic.twitter.com/hjOnJkTRyS — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) August 30, 2025

DILLON DANIS WINS BY SUBMISSION IN 15 SECONDS!!! #XSeries22pic.twitter.com/ZULnycs5XD — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 30, 2025

Dillon Danis submits Warren Spencer in 15 seconds #Misfits22 pic.twitter.com/FIqveZfEaU — Craig (@craighs98) August 30, 2025