RAF 8: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Urijah Faber – Full Results and Highlights
Real American Freestyle returns to the mat on April 18 for a stacked RAF 8 card headlined by the return of UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan.
Originally, a clash between Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili was set to headline the highly anticipated event at Temple’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, ‘Triple C’ suffered a late injury, forcing him to bow out of the contest. Instead of seeking a replacement for Dvalishvili, RAF opted to postpone the contest, pushing Tsarukyan’s battle with Urijah Faber into the main event spotlight.
RAF 8 Results and Highlights:
- Arman Tsarukyan def. Urijah Faber via tech fall (13-1) in Round 3.
- Kyle Snyder def. Rizabek Aitmukhan via points (12-6).
- Zahid Valencia def. Aeoden Sinclair via points (8-2).
- Shamil Sharipov def. Anthony Cassioppi via pinfall in Round 1.
- Helen Maroulis def. Alexis Janiak via tech fall (10-0) in Round 2.
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- Real Woods def. Anthony Ashnault via points (7-2).
- Lance Palmer def. Cayden Henschel via points (3-2).
- Jordan Oliver def. Mike Vanbrill via points (5-0).
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- Lucas Byrd def. Darian Cruz via criteria (2-2).