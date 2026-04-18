RAF 8: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Urijah Faber – Full Results and Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
RAF 8: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Urijah Faber - Full Results and Highlights

Real American Freestyle returns to the mat on April 18 for a stacked RAF 8 card headlined by the return of UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan.

Originally, a clash between Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili was set to headline the highly anticipated event at Temple’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, ‘Triple C’ suffered a late injury, forcing him to bow out of the contest. Instead of seeking a replacement for Dvalishvili, RAF opted to postpone the contest, pushing Tsarukyan’s battle with Urijah Faber into the main event spotlight.

RAF 8 Results and Highlights:

  • Kyle Snyder def. Rizabek Aitmukhan via points (12-6).
  • Zahid Valencia def. Aeoden Sinclair via points (8-2).
  • Shamil Sharipov def. Anthony Cassioppi via pinfall in Round 1.
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  • Helen Maroulis def. Alexis Janiak via tech fall (10-0) in Round 2.
 
 
 
 
 
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  • Real Woods def. Anthony Ashnault via points (7-2).

  • Lance Palmer def. Cayden Henschel via points (3-2).

  • Jordan Oliver def. Mike Vanbrill via points (5-0).
 
 
 
 
 
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  • Lucas Byrd def. Darian Cruz via criteria (2-2).

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Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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