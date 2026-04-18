RAF 8: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Urijah Faber – Full Results and Highlights

Real American Freestyle returns to the mat on April 18 for a stacked RAF 8 card headlined by the return of UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan.

Originally, a clash between Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili was set to headline the highly anticipated event at Temple’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, ‘Triple C’ suffered a late injury, forcing him to bow out of the contest. Instead of seeking a replacement for Dvalishvili, RAF opted to postpone the contest, pushing Tsarukyan’s battle with Urijah Faber into the main event spotlight.

RAF 8 Results and Highlights:

Arman Tsarukyan def. Urijah Faber via tech fall (13-1) in Round 3.

Arman and Faber nearly just took out the commentary team #RAF08 pic.twitter.com/qJYioai2Lt — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 19, 2026

Arman Tsarukyan celebrates his win over Urijah Faber 🇦🇲 pic.twitter.com/4huLA24Rms — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 19, 2026

Kyle Snyder def. Rizabek Aitmukhan via points (12-6).

Zahid Valencia def. Aeoden Sinclair via points (8-2).

Shamil Sharipov def. Anthony Cassioppi via pinfall in Round 1.

Helen Maroulis def. Alexis Janiak via tech fall (10-0) in Round 2.

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Real Woods def. Anthony Ashnault via points (7-2).

Lance Palmer def. Cayden Henschel via points (3-2).

Jordan Oliver def. Mike Vanbrill via points (5-0).

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