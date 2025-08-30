Darren Till Folds Luke Rockhold with Ruthless Third-Round KO – Misfits Boxing 22 Highlights

Darren Till delivered on his promise to KO former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in the Misfits Boxing 22 headliner on Saturday night.

In the opening round, Rockhold appeared to have things well in hand, landing his jab at will and controlling the pace. However, the tables turned in the final minute of the first when Till landed two massive left hands, the latter of which sent Rockhold crashing to the canvas. Rockhold got to his feet before the 10-count, but it was clear that the one-time BKFC brawler didn’t have his legs completely under him.

Rockhold avoided a near knockdown in the second, but he’d hit the mat for the final time in the third after Till unleashed a vicious combination, punctuated by a left hook that folded Rockhold like a lawn chair.

Official Result: Darren Till def. Luke Rockhold via KO (strikes) at 1:08 of Round 3 to win the Misfits Boxing pro bridgerweight world championship.

Check Out Highlights From Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold at Misfits Boxing 22:

MASTERCLASS PREFORMANCE!! 🏆



Darren Till is MFB Bridgerweight Champion after KNOCKING OUT Luke Rockhold!!#XSeries22 x @MisfitsBoxing pic.twitter.com/Dyn9kYquNc — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) August 30, 2025