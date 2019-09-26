Dillon Danis Issues Vulgar Response To Jake Paul

Spread the word!













Dillon Danis and Jake Paul are continuing to go at it.

Of course, Danis is currently 2-0 in MMA and is competing in Bellator. Jake Paul, meanwhile, is a famous YouTube and Disney star who is looking to box on his brother’s card against KSI in November.

The two of them sent several tweets at each other about Danis saying he ‘teabagged’ Jake Paul’s wife, while Paul responded that Danis waited in line to get a picture with her. Now, Paul took to Twitter to say, “dillon danis peak was when he got punched by Khabib.”

Danis then sent a reply with a very vulgar Tweet.

your peak is being able to taste Dillon Danis’ dick every night you kiss your wife. 😘🍆 https://t.co/lYFswns39u September 23, 2019

“your peak is being able to taste Dillon Danis’ dick every night you kiss your wife,” he wrote.

Danis last fought back at Bellator 222 where he submitted Max Humphrey in the first round. In his MMA debut at Bellator 198, he submitted Kyle Walker by toe hold in the first round. “El Jefe” trains at SBG Ireland and is Conor McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach and one of the best jiu-jitsu practitioners in Bellator.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, has called for a boxing fight with Dillon Danis at KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 on DAZN. However, whether or not Danis will be able to compete on the card is to be seen. And, the younger Paul brother has yet to be confirmed to fight on the card.

What do you make of Dillon Danis’ vulgar tweet to Jake Paul?