Video – Crowd laugh at Dillon Danis’ offer to fight Islam Makhachev in First UFC fight: ‘If I lose, I lose’

Continually clamouring for an opportunity to compete under the UFC banner, outspoken undefeated welterweight, Dillon Danis has claimed he would make his Octagon debut against undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev – claiming that if he were to lose, he would simply accept it for what it is.

Danis, a hugely-outspoken fighter, made his return to active competition last month as part of a MisFits boxing event in London, fighting to an eventual disqualification loss to professional wrestling star and podcast host, Logan Paul.

Boasting a 2-0 professional record under the banner of mixed martial arts promotion, Bellator MMA, the New Jersey native, had been sidelined from competition since he featured back in June 2019 at Bellator 222, landing a first round armbar submission win over Max Humphrey.

Handed his release from the Scott Coker-led banner at the end of last month, Dillon Danis, a long-time training partner of former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor, has called continually for an Octagon debut, welcoming fights against the likes of the above-mentioned, Makhachev, welterweight streaker, Ian Machado Garry, and former title challenger, Nate Diaz.

Dillon Danis offers to fight Islam Makhachev in UFC debut?

Still in the midst of free agency since his departure from Bellator MMA, Danis once more claimed that he would like to make an Octagon debut – recently receiving the backing of incoming UFC 295 headliner, Alex Pereira, Danis was laughed at when he mentioned a potential debut against Russian standout, Makhachev.

“Everybody wants to see me in the UFC,” Dillon Danis said on The MMA Hour. “I don’t care who I fight. I said this to Dana White, I don’t care who I fight, I’ll fight anybody. And I’ll beat anybody. So, I’m ready to go. You know, people think just ‘cause I did a boxing match, that my Jiu-Jitsu’s not on a different level. I’ll fight Islam (Makhachev) first fight, I’ll fight any of them first fight. I swear. And listen, at the end of the day, if I lose, I lose. But I’m ready to go show I can do it.”

Would you like to see Dillon Danis make a move to the UFC?