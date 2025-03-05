Dillon Danis Calls Out KSI For Training with Steroid Abusers: "Your Teammates Popped For It."

Dillon Danis accused KSI of using steroids.

On March 29, Danis is scheduled to step back inside the squared circle for a clash with KSI at the MF & DAZN X Series 21 card inside the AO Arena in Manchester. But first, the two “fighters” went face-to-face at the pre-fight press conference on Tuesday, and, as expected, things got heated.

During one particular exchange, Danis straight-up accused KSI of using steroids alongside his teammates, one of whom has already been busted for doing so.

“You train with guys that get popped for steroids,” Danis said. “You’re not on DHEA? Your entire team popped for it so that means you’re in the circle.”

During the back-and-forth, Danis referenced KSI’s teammate Armz Korleone who was flagged in November 2023 for having a 34-1 testosterone to epitosterone level and was subsequently suspended by the Professional Boxing Association for four years. Korleon attempted to dispute the decision, claiming that it was naturally occurring dehydroepiandrosterone.

Clearly, the commission wasn’t buying that. Especially when you consider that a 4-1 ratio of testosterone to epitosterone is a violation of the PBA’s anti-doping guidelines. Plus, just look at the damn guy.

Social Media Reacts to Dillon Danis’ Steroid Allegations

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean that KSI himself is on the juice, but in the court of public opinion, the evidence was pretty damning.

“KSI is definitely on the secret sauce no doubt whatsoever 🤷‍♂️,” one user commented on Instagram. “It’s always the ones you least expect,” another wrote on X. “See most people thought Dillon was chatting shit,” a third added. “Just goes to show Dillon really does know a lot!”

In the end, KSI got the last word by pancaking Danis in the face … Literally. Check that out right here.