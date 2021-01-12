Bellator welterweight fighter Dillon Danis has never been shy about expressing how he feels on social media and this week is no different as him and Jake Paul’s Boxing Coach, BJ Flores have been trading verbal jabs about not only the potential Jake Paul boxing match, but Danis fighting Flores in the boxing ring with small gloves or no gloves at all.

This rivalry has been brewing for a couple of weeks now ever since Paul ambushed Danis with a drive-by water balloon attack while he was filming an episode of Food Truck Diaries with Brendan Schaub on Showtime last month, that many fans and media members think was staged. Since then it has been full steam ahead on social media between the two.

On his Instagram story, Danis has been posting screenshots of Paul’s boxing coach calling him out, with Flores saying “Any fucking time you want to meet me in the boxing ring. You won’t last 1 fucking round. Small gloves, no gloves, you pick. #anywhere #anytime #anyokace”

Flores is a pro boxer who has a record of 34 wins, 4 losses and one draw. He has challenged for the IBO and WBO Cruiserweight titles.

Danis responded by saying “You don’t say let’s meet in a boxing. Let’s have a real fight we both put up 500K winner take all! Jake Paul gonna need a new coach though cause every limb in your body will be snapped in half when i send you back crying to him.”

He then proceed to post screenshots of him and Jake Paul’s DM conversations. They are very lengthy but they basically go back and forth calling each other out for making excuses for why the fight has not been scheduled yet.

Danis then says on his Instagram story that “The reason Jake Paul has been quiet is that I got some heavy heavy info on him, he’s been bullying people into hiding for years. Too bad lil guy, you messed with the wrong gangster! I want all the smoke.”

Finally, Danis posted this clip of him hitting the bag across all social media:

Who do you think will win if the fight between Jake Paul and Dillon Danis actually happens?