Former UFC veteran Diego Sanchez thinks UFC star Conor McGregor isn’t the best role model for young people in today’s generation.

Sanchez is set to make his MMA return at Eagle FC 46 against another former UFC standout, Kevin Lee. Sanchez parted ways from the UFC in 2021 following a tense split that included his former manager Joshua Fabia sparring with the UFC brass.

Sanchez may be on the tail end of his combat sports career but remains a prominent presence in MMA. His opinions are always intriguing to MMA fans, especially after he recently alluded that McGregor is a poor influence.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Sanchez explained why he doesn’t look at McGregor as a solid role model for kids.

Diego Sanchez Tabs Conor McGregor As Poor Influence

“Now, I wanna help the youth of the next generation. I wanna be a positive, motivating inspiration and just a good influence for these kids,” Sanchez said. “Because you got guys out there like Conor McGregor that are giants of influences. And drinking Proper Twelve and hitting old men is not really a good influence to be spreading for the youth of the next generation.

“So I’m doing my best to do my part. And that’s why I do free seminars with kids. Anybody wanna fly me out to anywhere in America in the world, wherever, I’ll do a free seminar for the kids. Anywhere, anytime. I’ll go make that time to work with the youth of the next generation because they’re the ones that need the most because they’re the ones that are gonna keep us going and eventually be taking care of us.” (h/t MMANews)

McGregor is a former two-division UFC champion who skyrocketed to arguably the biggest star in combat sports. He’s anticipating a return to the cage later this year.

Do you agree with Diego Sanchez?

