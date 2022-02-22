John Kavanagh has ruled out a potential return to past featherweight stomping grounds for his student, former UFC two-weight champion, Conor McGregor in the future, claiming that a comeback to the 145lbs division for the Dubliner is less than healthy.

McGregor, a former undisputed featherweight and lightweight champion, has also competed at the welterweight limit on three separate occasions during his tenure with the organization, the most recent of which was in January 2020.

Conor McGregor scooped the undisputed UFC featherweight title in December 2015 with a record-setting KO win over Jose Aldo

The 33-year-old is currently sidelined following a trilogy rubber match loss against former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier back in July of last year at UFC 264, suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss after he fractured his left tibia.

Expected to return to the promotion sometime this year beyond the summer, the Crumlin native has been linked with a slew of potential foes in his Octagon comeback, including the likes of former foe and past featherweight kingpin, Max Holloway in a rematch – as well as current division titleholder, Alexander Volkanovski.

However, Kavanagh has ruled out an excursion for the McGregor at featherweight in the future, citing the health risks it poses to his student in making the 145lbs championship limit, after ending his time in the division seven years ago.

“You might have seen some extreme pictures of Conor (McGregor) from years ago when he was fighting in the lower weight classes in the UFC,” John Kavanagh said during an Instagram live session. “They were very extreme and they were all done under the eyes of a medical professional. Even he (Conor McGregor) himself wouldn’t ever go back to those weight classes now.”

“It’s not healthy, and it’s not for the long term” John Kavanagh continued. “I would encourage you to look at his more recent pictures he’s putting up on Instagram. Look how big and strong that looks. That’s what it is to be a fighter, get big, get strong, and be healthy for life.” (Transcribed by Daily Mirror)

Competing on seven separate occasions at featherweight since his 2013 move to the organization, McGregor enjoyed a 7-0 undefeated run at 145lbs, including an interim title and subsequent unification championship win in December 2015.

Conor McGregor debuted in the promotion with a first round knockout win over Marcus Brimage, before besting the aforenoted, Holloway, Diego Brandao, Poirier, Dennis Siver, Chad Mendes, and Jose Aldo before then making an impromptu welterweight division move for back-to-back bouts with Nate Diaz in 2016.

