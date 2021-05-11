Diego Sanchez is still talking to the UFC. On Monday, he announced that he’s in talks with the UFC and has agreed (in principle) to participate in the Professional Athletes Brain Health Study.

The Cleveland Clinic’s Luo Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas runs the study, with the UFC partly funding it. Sanchez will be joining approximately 100 current and former UFC fighters already participating in the study. Sanchez admitted that he’s coordinating with the UFC for his participation. However, he doesn’t plan on relying on them solely for his care. (H/T MMAFighting.com)

“We’re talking, man,” Sanchez said. “We’re going to do some studies and get myself and my mental health and everything documented by the doctors at the Cleveland Health Clinic and a couple other places that they’re going to pay for me to go to. We’re going to see how that goes, and then we’re going to get a second opinion.”

For their part, the UFC has yet to comment on this latest development in the Sanchez saga. Initially, Sanchez was calling for the UFC to cover the costs of neurological testing by the physician of his choosing. Sanchez made the request amid allegations that he couldn’t trust the promotion. He was released ahead of his scheduled bout with Donald Cerrone, although he had passed pre-fight medicals.

“I’ve got to take care of myself now,” he said. “I have issues from fighting for a long career. And I hope that science gets better, that these doctors can do a good job and see what’s going on and give me some help.”

The study focuses on the long-term health effects of repetitive head trauma, with all participants information kept anonymously. Sanchez continues to remain loyal to his controversial coach and manager, Josh Fabia. So his participation in the study partially funded by the UFC is surprising.

“To be honest, I feel vulnerable right now, and I’m dealing with a billion-dollar corporation. So if you guys want to pretend like they’re the most honest company and they’re doing the most honest and moral work, you can pretend and bullsh*t yourself. But I ain’t going to believe that. When medicals have been a part of this whole scandal, and medicals potentially being falsified, we don’t know what’s going on. We’ve been a part of an investigation that’s been going on for a couple of years. Right now, we’re at this step. The UFC’s going to help me get some MRIs and some studies done, and we’re going to move forward from there.”

Sanchez believes that seeking answers about his brain health is the first step. He wants to positively influence the next generation of athletes. He thinks they shouldn’t become professional fighters.

“I’ll be going to schools and talking to kids about the truth of sports and how to work hard in your education. And maybe you don’t need to join up on the wrestling team to become a UFC fighter,” he said.

Do you think Diego Sanchez is finally taking the appropriate steps for his health and future?