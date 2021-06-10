Diego Sanchez has had a legendary career in Mixed Martial Arts, beginning with his win on the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter. After splitting with the UFC earlier this year following a slew of the drama away from the octagon, Sanchez is considering a transition from MMA to Boxing when evaluating his future in combat sports.

Sanchez raised eyebrows with a tweet he posted on Thursday morning, reflecting on his career and giving a subtle hint as to what could be next for him.

“I built my name, I built my skill set, I built my legacy and I will finish my fight career on the confidence I built in myself,” Sanchez tweeted. “Not a coach, not a team but blessings from God! #boxing.”

Sanchez is currently a free agent for the first time in a long time, with rumors including a potential signing with Bellator and BKFC among other promotions. He was released from the UFC leading up to his previously scheduled fight with Donald Cerrone before the fight was called off just days before the bout.

Sanchez has been in the headlines many times this year but not always for the right reasons. He was widely criticized alongside his now-former coach Joshua Fabia for comments he made about the UFC, and more specifically UFC president Dana White. This included tense meetings with the UFC broadcast team, unusual training routines, and concerning behavior during interviews.

If Sanchez were to make the move to Boxing, he would join a series of former UFC fighters who are transitioning to a new venture late in their careers. Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is slated to face YouTuber turned Boxer Jake Paul later this summer, while former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort are just days away from their own boxing debuts.

Sanchez has always been one of the biggest fan favorites in MMA, due to his personality and unique style in the octagon. One thing’s for sure: if Sanchez decides to continue his combat sports career, he’ll still be able to garner the attention of fight fans around the world.

