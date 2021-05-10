Diego Sanchez is in the news once again, after slamming UFC welterweight Donald Cerrone after his knockout loss to Alex Morono at UFC Vegas 26.

The two UFC legends have gone back-and-forth in the media for the past few weeks, stemming from Sanchez being removed from their previously scheduled bout and being released from the UFC altogether. Sanchez took to his Instagram story to take a shot at Cerrone after “Cowboy” criticized him and his coach Joshua Fabia over the past week.

“Maybe @cowboycerrone training methods should be questioned??” Sanchez said on his Instagram story. “Racing, mountain biking, wakeboarding, snow mobiling, hunting, shooting, Jerky selling, traveling like a rockstar and chewing with Monster drink….hope Donald the bigot gets taken to the hospital to protect his head he said needed healing.”

After Sanchez was removed from the UFC Vegas 26 card, Cerrone was tasked with short-notice replacement Morono, who ended up knocking him out just minutes into their fight. The 38-year-old Cerrone showed his age in the fight, struggling to keep up with Morono’s torrid pace and aggressive standup.

Cerrone came into the fight winless over his last five bouts, including a no-contest against Niko Price following a review of the majority draw decision. Cerrone had been through a murder’s row of opponents including Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, and Tony Ferguson during his losing streak.

Alex Morono only needed the first round to TKO Donald Cerrone 😯



(via @ufc) pic.twitter.com/xaDi7OvIPt — SI Ringside (@SI_Ringside) May 9, 2021

Cerrone didn’t rule out the possibility of retiring following the loss to Morono, while Sanchez is looking for another organization to sign him following his UFC release. Bellator has already expressed disinterest in signing Sanchez, while other promotions such as BKFC and ONE Championship haven’t ruled out publically bringing Sanchez aboard.

It’s unclear what’s next for Cerrone, or even Sanchez for that matter. But one thing’s for sure; the bad blood between the two veterans isn’t going away any time soon.

What do you think about the recent beef between Diego Sanchez and Donald Cerrone?