Diego Lopes “Ready for war” against Brian Ortega at UFC 306 then Corners Alexa Grasso

The Brazilian-Mexican Diego Lopes will look to get a quick finish in his featherweight bout against Brian Ortega, then he will run back and corner Alexa Grasso in her title fight against Valentina Shevchenko.

Diego Lopes Wants to Finish Brian Ortega

‘T-City’ Brian Ortega is a top-ranked fighter who is a perpetual contender in the competitive featherweight division. He has an impressive snap down on submissions and packs power in his hands. Diego Lopes is a scrappy fighter who is always in exciting bouts and is hungry to climb the featherweight rankings. A win over Ortega very well put him in the conversation for fighting for the featherweight UFC title.

It is a massive opportunity at UFC 306 for Diego Lopes. He will look to leave a memory for fans who watch the event at The Sphere in Las Vegas as part of the Noche UFC Mexican celebration.

Speaking to the media ahead of UFC 306, Diego Lopes explained:

“I know Brian is a great fighter. I’m ready for whatever comes up, but the idea is to run back to the locker room, get changed and go back to corner Alexa.“ Absolutely we do talk about this. I am ready for a war. I’m ready to go full out, and we do debate this as a team and make decisions according to whatever happens, but yeah we spoke about it. We have a strategy for it.“It’s not every day that you hear that. “I’m going to fight the No. 3 ranked guy in the division, so it’s just great to hear that kind of compliment and that really sets me up in a better position to come up strong.” [Ht MMAJunkie]

Diego Lopes is set to fight Brian Ortega, and then the next bout of the evening will be Alexa Grasso facing Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event. The UFC event will be headlined by a bantamweight title match between ‘Sugar‘ Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.