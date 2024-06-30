Diego Lopes lands decision win over Dan Ige in shocking 4 hour notice fight – UFC 303 Highlights

Remaining on tonight’s UFC 303 card in a co-headlining setting following the cancellation of his fight with former title challenger, Brian Ortega — Brazilian favorite, Diego Lopes keeps his winning run in tact with a decision win over Dan Ige — who has been heralded for accepting a stunning fight on just 4 hours notice tonight.

Lopes, who made a catchweight walk at 165lbs tonight at the shortest of short-notice replacements tonight in the form of his fight with Ige, remained on the card after initially scheduled foe, Ortega was forced from the pairing after he was struck down with an illness.

Replacing the former title challenger on just four hours notice, Ige — who was preparing for his own return in just weeks time, elected to accept an offer to take on Diego Lopes on the shortest of notice, weighing in backstage below a 165lbs catchweight — with the Nevada State Athletic Commission sanctioning the short-notice pairing.

And sharing the Octagon tonight at UFC 303, Lopes managed to turn in two impressive rounds against the slick striker, Ige — before appearing to slow down his usual aggressive pace in the third and final frame, before riding out for a decision win.

Below, catch the highlights from Diego Lopes’ stunning short-notice fight with Dan Ige at UFC 303