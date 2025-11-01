Steve Garcia Smashes David Onama in First Round – UFC Vegas 110 Highlights

Steve Garcia extended his unbeaten streak to seven with a sensational first-round finish of David Onama in the UFC Vegas 110 headliner on Saturday night.

With two minutes left in the opening round, ‘Mean Machine’ landed a left hand that sat down his opponent. Onama got back to his feet, but he was clearly on wobbly legs as Garcia pushed the pace. The ending came moments later when Garcia unleashed a barrage of uppercuts that had Onama in retreat.

Smelling blood in the water, Garcia threw everything he had at Onama, including kicks to the head and body. In the end, it was an onslaught of strikes near the fence that would force referee Herb Dean to step in, bringing a stop to the bout with less than 90 seconds to go in the stanza.

Official Result: Steve Garcia def. David Onama via TKO (strikes) at 3:34 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Steve Garcia vs. David Onama at UFC Vegas 110:

Steve Garcia demolishes David Onama in round 1! #UFCVegas110 pic.twitter.com/jESCNWhw6X — TakeruCigarra (@TakeruCigarra) November 2, 2025

Here's why he's called The Mean Machine! 🦾



Steve Garcia wasted no time to make a statement in the main event of #UFCVegas110! pic.twitter.com/njjheOsWEL — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) November 2, 2025