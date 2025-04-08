UFC star Diana Belbita announces shock retirement from fighting: ‘It was a fun journey and I loved it’

Romanian contender, Diana Belbita has revealed on social media today that he has retired from fighting with immediate effect, departing the UFC and ending her lengthy eight-fight tenure in the Octagon.

Belbita, a long-time strawweight contender in the promotion, has been sidelined from action since she most recently suffered a third consecutive loss in a submission defeat to Dione Barbosa at UFC Vegas 105 over the course of last weekend.

The defeat followed prior blemishes against both, Molly McCann — whom herself recently retired, as well as former flyweight title challenger, Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

Diana Belbita confirms retirement from UFC

And on social media this evening, amid her three-fight losing skid, Belbita revealed plans to retire from competition with immediate effect, with a plan to focus on a new career away from combat sports.

It was fun fighting at the highest level,” Diana Belbita wrote on her official Instagram account. “I never even dared to dream that I will get there. But I ended up spending my last six years fighting for the best promotion in the world. It was a fun journey and I loved it. Now it’s time for me to start a new chapter

I never even dared to dream that I will get there, But I ended up spending my last 6 years fighting for the best promotion in the world. It was a fun journey and I loved it. Now it’s time for me to start a new chapter. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/bqclvnAoYq — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) April 8, 2025

“In the end, after going through a road full of obstacles, I always come to the same conclusion: hard work at some point pays you off each of the sacrifices you’ve made along the way,” Diana Belbita continued. “Love you all.”

Boasting two victories in the promotion, Belbita had turned in a pair of victories over Hannah Goldy, and Maria Oliveira — the most recent of which back in 2013 in a decision triumph at UFC 289.