Molly McCann opens up on decision to retire from mixed martial arts

Former UFC fighter Molly McCann has opened up on her decision to retire from mixed martial arts following her defeat at UFC London last weekend.

In the first round of her fight at The O2 Arena on Saturday night, Molly McCann was submitted by Alexia Thainara. It served as her fourth defeat in her last five fights and in her post-fight interview, ‘Meatball’ took off her gloves and announced that she would be retiring from MMA.

The 34-year-old Molly McCann enjoyed some incredible moments inside the cage, including back-to-back spinning back elbow victories that vaulted her into the mainstream. Now, however, it’s time for her to walk away, after a loss that highlighted how far away she is from those at the top of the division.

In a recent interview, we heard Molly McCann speak candidly about what exactly went into this decision.

Molly McCann opens up on retirement decision

“When I broke my leg last year, it took me everything to get back, and it was really hard for my body to – I’m not a spring chicken,” McCann told TNT Sports. “I gave my everything and everything kept breaking in the camp. Things were going wrong. I just gave the best account of myself and being in there, I felt fine. I was pumped. But to be outmanuvered in the first round, I’m not good enough to be in there, and that is OK.

“I’m not here to make up the numbers. I’m here to win, and if I’m not winning, and I fight like that, I don’t deserve to wear the gloves, in my opinion. This is the best of the best in the world, and it doesn’t matter what I’ve done in my past and where I’ve taken this sport. You don’t live off your past performances, you live off your current ones, and I’m not good enough right now.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie