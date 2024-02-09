Official – Devin Haney set to defend WBC title in April championship fight against Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas

An undisputed WBC super lightweight title fight between division gold holder, Devin Haney, and former interim WBC lightweight gold holder, Ryan Garcia is slated for April 20. from Las Vegas, Nevada in a championship showdown.

Haney, who currently boasts an unbeaten 31-0 professional record, landed the WBC super lightweight championship back in December in San Francisco, landing a unanimous decision win over Regis Prograis.

As for Garcia, the 25-year-old Californian is currently boasting a 24-1 professional record, returning from his first-ever career loss in a knockout defeat to Gervonta Davis, with an eighth round knockout win over Oscar Duarte last December. News of Devin Haney’s super lightweight title defense against Ryan Garcia was first reported by ESPN.

“Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia have struck a deal to fight April 20 in Las Vegas for Haney’s junior welterweight championship, sources tell ESPN,” Mike Coppinger posted on X. “Haney lands another marquee fight – his biggest yet – as he continues his star climb while Garcia lands his first title shot.”

Haney, 25, previously held WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF gold at the lightweight limit, retaining said titles in a decision win over Ukrainian favorite, Vasily Lomachenko, which followed a pair of successful title fight defenses in consecutive victories over George Kambosos Jr.

A heavy striker and revered knockout artist, from 24 professional victories, Garcia has turned in 20 professional knockout stoppages – including notable wins over the likes of Francisco Fonseca, Luke Campbell, and Javier Fortuna. Garcia’s 2021 knockout win over British striker, Campbell saw him minted as the interim WBC lightweight champion to boot.

Taking on WBA lightweight champion, Davis back in a blockbuster April fight, Garcia suffered his first professional defeat in the form of a seventh round KO loss in ‘Sin City’.

Who wins in a WBC super lightweight title fight: Devin Haney or Ryan Garcia?