Report – Derrick Lewis set to headline UFC Nashville in July fight with Tallison Teixeira

Former interim and undisputed heavyweight championship challenger, Derrick Lewis is reportedly in line for a July return to action in the main event of UFC Nashville, booking a clash with Brazilian contender, Tallison Teixeira.

Lewis, the most devastating knockout force in the promotion with 15 separate stoppages via that method, extended his record with a third round stoppage of another Brazilian opponent, Rodrigo Nascimento in a UFC St. Louis main event fight last May.

As for the 8-0 heavyweight prospect, Teixeira, the Contender Series product made his Octagon debut back in February, taking on Justin Tafa — recording a devastating knockout victory of his inside just 35-seconds of the opening round.

Derrick Lewis set for UFC Nashville fight with Tallison Teixeira

And according to a report from Laerte Viana, former title challenger, Derrick Lewis is set to take on the undefeated, Tallison Teixeira in a main event tilt as soon as July in the promotion’s ‘Fight Night’ billed UFC Nashville return.

BREAKING NEWS! Tallison ‘Xicão’ Teixeira faces Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Nashville,” Viana posted on X tonight. “The duel will take place on July 12th.”

🚨🚨 BREAKING NEWS! Tallison 'Xicão' Teixeira encara Derrick Lewis na luta principal do UFC Nashville. O duelo vai rolar no dia 12 de julho. Quem vence? #ufcnashville pic.twitter.com/SrYAeIuCBJ — Laerte Viana (@laertevianamma) April 2, 2025

Set to take main event honors for the third event running, veteran fan-favorite, Lewis had previously dropped a unanimous decision loss to another Brazilian force, Jailton Almeida at UFC Sao Paulo in 2023.

During his lengthy run in the promotion, Lewis competed for gold against both Daniel Cormier, as well as Ciryl Gane — coming up short in stoppage defeats.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

However, the veteran’s winning record is quite impressive, littered with names ranging from the likes of Gabriel Gonzaga, Roy Nelson, Travis Browne, Marcin Tybura, Francis Ngannou, Alexander Volkov, and Curtis Blaydes to name a few.