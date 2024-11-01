From ‘My balls are hot’ to class act: Derrick Lewis promises a new no-Nonsense approach

Ahead of his return to action this weekend at UFC Edmonton, heavyweight veteran, Derrick Lewis has vowed to “clean up” his act ahead of a pairing with Jhonata Diniz, claiming he will refrain from stripping to his undergarments in the Octagon the next time he wins.

Lewis, a former undisputed and interim heavyweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, retains the number eleven rank in the division ahead of his return at UFC Fight Night Edmonton this weekend, taking on the above-mentioned, Diniz in a main card clash at the heavyweight limit.

Most recently featuring at UFC Fight Night St. Louis back in May, Lewis snapped a two-fight skid in a main event clash against Brazilian prospect, Rodrigo Nascimento, turning in a third round knockout victory in Missouri.

And booked to return against Diniz this weekend, Derrick Lewis will be tasked with handing the Curitiba native his professional professional loss, following back-to-back wins in his first two Octagon starts following a successful outing on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Mandatory Credit: Josh Hedges – Zuffa LLC

Derrick Lewis promises to “clean up” his act ahead of UFC Edmonton

Speaking with media during his availability this week ahead of his UFC Fight Night Edmonton pairing with Diniz, Lewis claimed he was likely going to refrain from his infamous antics both pre-fight and post-event, in a bid to “clean up” his act following some rather uncomfortable line of questioning at his children’s elementary school.

Photo Credit: Esther Lin, MMA Fighting

“No, because this year I’ve been trying to spend a lot of time with my kids at school, and they’re in elementary and stuff like that,” Derrick Lewis said at UFC Edmonton media day. “And so me going to school and the kids ask me about my balls and things like that, it’s just very uncomfortable, man. I want to change up everything. I’m not even taking my shorts off no more. I didn’t think about the other kids, the other family’s kids’ watching stuff like that, hearing me talk the way I talk, and me doing stuff I’m doing, so I’m just really trying to clean up my act. Be a class act this weekend, very professional.”