UFC Edmonton: Derrick Lewis Unleashes on ‘Scumbag’ Daniel Cormier: ‘He’s a Piece of S—t!’

Derrick Lewis doesn’t like Daniel Cormier.

Ahead of his return to the Octagon this Saturday in Edmonton against Brazilian kickboxer Jhonata Diniz, ‘The Black Beast’ was asked by reporters during Wednesday’s UFC media day if there was any fight he’d like to cross off his bucket list before inevitably wrapping up his career.

It didn’t take long for Lewis to settle on a rematch with Cormier, but the heavyweight knockout artist didn’t stop there. Lewis proceeded to tear into the Hall of Famer with a quick and fiery rant that seemingly caught everyone off guard.

"I told DC to his face, man. That guy's a piece of sh*t." pic.twitter.com/O1NNQTNWlH — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 30, 2024

“Probably DC,” Lewis said. “Because that one still doesn’t sit right with me, man. Do people really like DC like that? C’mon, man. I told DC to his face that he’s a piece of sh*t. He’s a piece of sh*t scumbag, man. F*ck DC” (h/t MMA Mania).

Asked to elaborate on his comments, Lewis added:

“He knows why. DC knows why. Everyone knows why he disrespected Popeyes chicken, but other than that, he’s a piece of sh*t.”

‘DC’ said Derrick Lewis was ‘absolutely done’ as a top heavyweight contender

Lewis and Cormier have never been particularly fond of one another, but their rivalry seems to have intensified after ‘DC’ suggested the all-time knockouts leader retire following his loss to Serghei Spivac in February 2023.

“I think Derrick’s done at the top. I think Derrick’s absolutely done at the top of the division,” Cormier said of Lewis on an episode of ESPN’s DC & RC. “I just don’t know if he still can’t knock out No. 10, 11, 12, 13, because I just don’t think those guys are as good as they are.”

While speaking with Ariel Helwani that same day (October 30), Cormier suggested that Lewis’ media day comments likely stem from his recommendation that ‘The Black Beast’ retire last year.

‘DC’ submitted Lewis in the second round of the scrap at UFC 230 in 2018. It would be Cormier’s final win inside the Octagon.