Derrick Lewis Open To Being Backup For UFC Columbus Main Event

Spread the word!













UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis is not looking for a long layoff.

Lewis made it two wins in a row after a tight split decision win over Ilir Latifi in the main card of UFC 247 last night in Houston, Texas.

There was a big debate as to whether he should have won the fight. After all, Latifi controlled him on the ground in the second round and for majority of the third. However, Lewis unleashed a flurry in the final minute that ultimately saw him get the nod.

And he believes his overall work on the feet is what got him the victory:

“I knew it would be a close call, especially with the takedowns, but most of his shots I was blocking and I was controlling him,” Lewis told media after the fight (via MMA Junkie). “All he got were the takedowns. The flying knees just came from being in better shape.”

Regardless, “The Black Beast” is now on a winning streak again and most of all, he didn’t sustain any injuries. He wants to remain active and is even willing to be the backup for the UFC Columbus main event on March 28.

That event will notably headlined by a heavyweight bout between heavy-hitters Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

“I’m healthy right now,” he added. “There is nothing wrong with me, so I can come back in for a quick replacement for (Jairzinho) Rozenstruik vs. (Francis) Ngannou (at UFC Columbus) if needed. I’m ready whenever.”

Who do you want to see Lewis face next?

