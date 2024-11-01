Derrick Lewis Calls It: Jon Jones Will Finish Stipe Miocic in First Round at UFC 309

Heavyweight knockout machine “The Black Beast” Derrick Lewis has offered his pick for the UFC heavyweight championship showdown between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. The title tilt will place as the headlining fight of UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 17.

Derrick Lewis on Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

The US-born Derrick Lewis is a veteran of the UFC’s heavyweight division having a whopping 29 bouts in this organization since making his debut in 2014. This weekend, he faces Jhonata Diniz at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Albazi.

‘Bones‘ Jon Jones was the long-reigning UFC light heavyweight champion racking up some incredible wins and remaining unbeaten as a titleholder. He defeated several notable fighters such as Rashad Evans, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Daniel Cormier, and Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, among many more.

Eventually, Jon Jones would vacate his light heavyweight strap and make a move to heavyweight. He captured the vacant title with a quick submission against Ciryl Gane in early 2023. Now, he is set to face the former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

Stone Cold” Stipe Miocic set the record for most consecutive title defenses in UFC Heavyweight division history during his reign and has wins over fighters such as Fabricio Werdum, Alistair Overeem, and Daniel Cormier, among others. Miocic has not been active since 2021.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 27: Stipe Miocic prepares to fight Francis Ngannou during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

On squaring up the UFC 309 main event Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, Derrick Lewis said: