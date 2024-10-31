Video – Jon Jones flexes new physique for heavyweight Stipe Miocic title fight at UFC 309

Just weeks out from his heavyweight return at UFC 309, Jon Jones has sent fans into raptures with his hulking physique, ahead of his pairing with former two-time heavyweight gold holder, Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden.

Jones, a former undisputed light heavyweight gold holder twice under the banner of the promotion, will make his sophomore outing at the heavyweight limit next month in the main event of UFC 309.

Taking on the returning Ohio veteran, Miocic, Jones marks his return to the Octagon for the first time since he landed the vacant crown back in March of last year, submitting Frenchman, Ciryl Gane with a devastating first round guillotine choke in a main event clash.

And sidelined through a pectoral tendon tear in the time since, Jones returns in just weeks’ time at UFC 309 in New York, featuring at Madison Square Garden for the first time in his career — in what is likely set to come as the Rochester native’s final mixed martial arts outing.

Jon Jones shares footage of heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 309 return

Ahead of the pairing, Jones has shown off a rather hulking physique at the heavyweight limit, with fans weighing up his chances of handing the returning Miocic his second loss on the trot following a thunderous knockout loss to Francis Ngannou three years ago.

“240 pounds, fast and storing,” Jon Jones posted on his official Instagram account, accompanied by videos of him training ahead of UFC 309. “I used to walk around at 235lbs as a light heavyweight. This almost feels like a light heavyweight fight without the weight cut.”

I would like to extend my thanks to the justice system for reaching a prompt resolution in this matter, which affirms my innocence and enables me to maintain my focus on the upcoming fight. I am eagerly anticipating the opportunity to defend my heavyweight title on November 16th… — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 29, 2024

Earlier this week to boot, Jones entered a plea deal with prosecutors to bring an end to misdemeanor charges filed against him in relation to an alleged incident of assault and prevention of communication with a Drug-Free Sport International testing agent earlier this annum at his home in Albuquerque.

“I would like to extend my thanks to the justice system for reaching a prompt resolution in this matter, which affirms my innocence and enables me to maintain my focus on the upcoming fight,” Jon Jones posted on his official X account. “I am eagerly anticipating the opportunity to defend my heavyweight title on November 16th at Madison Square Garden.”