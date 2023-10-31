Report – UFC star Derrick Lewis Arrested for reckless driving, Reportedly caught going 86 miles over speed limit

UFC fighter Derrick Lewis was arrested in Harris County (Texas) for reckless driving.

According to a report from ABC 13 in Houston, ‘The Black Beast’ was allegedly clocked going almost three times the posted speed limit on Wednesday. He was charged with reckless driving, a misdemeanor. Court reccords say Lewis was driving 136 mph in a 50 mph zone in a red Lamborghini. He allegedly passed a member of law enforcement while weaving in and out of traffic and making unsafe lane changes.

Lewis, 38, was given a $100 personal recognizance bond and released from custody the same day as his arrest. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 27.

The incident comes just days away from Derrick Lewis’ return to the Octagon. ‘The Black Beast’ is scheduled to headline the UFC’s return to Brazil this Saturday night against rising heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida. Neither Lewis nor the promotion has commented on the matter, but according to social media, Lewis is already in Sao Paulo.

After dropping four out of five, Derrick Lewis will look to build some momentum after scoring an epic flying knee knockout against Marcos Rogério de Lima just 33-seconds into their scrap at UFC 291 in July.

As for his opponent, Jailton Almeida heads into the main event riding a 14-fight win streak dating back to 2018. Under the UFC banner, ‘Malhadinho’ has earned five straight victories with four of them coming by way of finish in the first round. That includes his last outing where Almeida submitted Jairzinho Rozenstruik via a rear-naked choke at the 3:43 mark.