Derrick Lewis got back into the win column in a big way at UFC 291.

Lewis, who came up short in his last three outings, was determined to make a statement on Saturday night. ‘The Black Beast’ did exactly that, scoring a sub-one-minute TKO against Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

As soon as the bell rang, Lewis sprinted across the Octagon and took a page out of Jorge Masvidal’s book, throwing a brilliantly placed flying knee that knocked de Lima to the canvas. Lewis pounced on his opponent and unleashed a flurry of ground-and-pound strikes. De Lima did his best to roll out of danger, but as he gave up his back, Lewis swarmed on him further and unloaded another barrage of strikes forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Derrick Lewis def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima via TKO (strikes) at 0:33 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291 Below:

