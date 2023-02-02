Derrick Lewis not concerned about fighting at 1 AM because he used to do it “Coming out of a bar.”

The main event in the UFC Fight Night this weekend between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac will begin much later than usual. For MMA fans in the EST time zone, the broadcast will begin at 10 PM with the main event expected to begin at 1 AM.

The top-ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis discussed this time issue at the pre-fight press conference. He said:

“I thought about it and I was like, ‘I used to fight at like around 1 or 2 o’clock’ when I was younger, coming out of a bar though. I wasn’t get paid to do it. I used to do that back in the day. So I really don’t mind.”

To prepare for the late start, Lewis said:

“I’m not allowed in bars anymore, but I have been trying to stay up a little later than usual. Try to get my body ready for it. But I thought might as well just take naps throughout the day, see how that goes.”

See the full press conference below:

Derrick Lewis vs Serghei Spivac

Since 2021, the former heavyweight title contender Derrick Lewis has earned a record of 2-3 in the UFC. His upcoming Russian-born opponent Serghei Spivac has earned a 4-1 record in that same amount of time. Among all-time UFC athletes, Lewis holds the record for most knockout wins in the heavyweight division which will be a contrast to Spivac’s grappling-heavy style.

In the UFC Fight Night main event this weekend, the 28-year-old ‘Polar Bear’ Spivac has a chance to leap up the rankings. Currently, he sits at the 12th spot officially, with Lewis at the 7th position.