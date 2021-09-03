Mackenzie Dern headlines her first UFC event against Marina Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night Oct. 9.

Dern, who is the #4 ranked women’s strawweight sat down to talk about her upcoming match against Rodriguez here at LowKick MMA.

Dern was offered Rodriguez in Dec. but fell through. “In December of last year, when they offered the name it didn’t happen. I ended up fighting different people, but I knew, OK if they mention her now she’ll come back sooner or later.” Dern said.

“I saw her fight with Amanda Ribas, who I have my loss to. With Michelle Waterson and noticed her. I started following Marina on Instagram. Actually before I fought Marina, I followed Virna (Jandiroba) when she finished Felice Herrig (in Jiu-Jitsu) and then she was my next fight. Then I follow Marina and she was my next fight. I swear I’m not doing this on purpose.”

In terms of the stylistic matchup against Rodriguez ,Dern had this to say, “I think I match up good and I think we saw in the Amanda Ribas fight that I definitely can’t get too comfortable with her. She’s experienced and has more fights than me. Her length is really good. From seeing her fights in the UFC… It’s not a secret her weakness is the ground. I definitely think the way to win is to take her to the ground.”

Dern acknowledged the same way she has been studying the way Rodriguez fights, Rodriguez has been doing the same with Dern. she also explained how she recognizes Rodriguez has been spending months most likely working on her ground game. Dern pointed out that her weakness as being “too emotional” and likes to go for the finish.

Dern also had her own predictions for the upcoming fight as well. “I definitely don’t think it will go 5 rounds, although I am excited to show I can go 5 rounds. I think it’s going to be a submission and I think I’ll be able to get her on the ground and submit. I don’t think it will be easy , she has good distance and a lot of experience. I think there will be (I don’t know) maybe a couple of bloody noses and swelling of the eyes, but I think we’ll get it to the ground for a submission.”

It’s obvious that Dern has a rather extensive game plan coming into the fight against Rodriguez. Dern is on a 4 fight win streak while finishing 3 via submission. It’s apparent that the BJJ black belt is looking to finish heavy-hitting Rodriguez.

Do you think Mackenzie Dern will finish Marina Rodriguez via submission in their fight?