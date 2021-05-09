Filling in on short notice in a flyweight main event slot, top-ten strawweight contender, Marina Rodriguez is now undefeated in her last two consecutive outings — scoring a unanimous decision success against Michelle Waterson at UFC Vegas 26.

Brazilian Muay Thai ace, Rodriguez turned on the pace after an early tentative start against the former Invicta FC atomweight champion, doing the majority of her eye-catching work against the fence with her hands.

Pressuring and forcing backward steps from Jackson-Wink MMA mainstay, Waterson on cue, Rodriguez put her hands together expertly for the opening three rounds, landing hooks against Waterson mainly at the fence to take the opening three stanzas comfortabley.

Giving up a fourth round takedown via a trip at the fence from Waterson, Rodriguez conceded that round, with Waterson riding out the final two minutes in top position.

Despite her rallying effort from the fourth onwards, it proved too little too late for a valiant and gritty Waterson, who suffered a unanimous decision loss.

Below, catch the highlights from Rodriguez’s unanimous decision success against Waterson.

