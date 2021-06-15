UFC legend Demian Maia wants a proper send-off from the promotion before he calls it a career, and he wants Nate Diaz to be his final opponent in the octagon.

Maia had a tough time in a unanimous decision loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 263, unable to get Muhammad to the ground and to show off his elite grappling skills. Many around the MMA community wondered if this would be the last fight for Maia, but he has other plans in mind.

In a recent Instagram post and first statement since the loss to Muhammad, Maia expressed to fans his frustration with the loss as well as his intentions for the remainder of his career in the UFC.

“Nate Diaz, I saw your quote at the press conference, and think you’re great too. You’re a great fighter who also represents Jiu-Jitsu and you’re real, I respect that,” Maia said. “Regardless of last night, I know I still have one fight left in me, and it’s no secret that I feel like the UFC is my home, where I want to finish my career.”

“Now, I have no idea if they will give me another fight, but if they do, I would be honored to do my last MMA bout with you, someone who always comes to fight, who represents BJJ, and whom I respect.”

After UFC 263, UFC president Dana White said in his post-fight press conference that Maia is done fighting for his promotion. The 43-year-old Maia doesn’t have many fights left on his current UFC deal and would need to re-sign with the promotion if he wants a sendoff fight.

It wasn’t Diaz’s night either as he lost to Leon Edwards by unanimous decision in a five-round main card fight. Outside of the final minute of the fight when he put on a flurry of strikes on Edwards, Diaz was out-battled and Edwards was the better man in the octagon.

