Demian Maia Releases Classy Statement After Ben Askren Victory

Spread the word!













In the main event of UFC Singapore yesterday (Sat. October 26, 2019), Demian Maia pulled off a big submission win over Ben Askren. After some fun grappling exchanges for the first few rounds, Maia was able to lock in a deep rear-naked choke towards the end of the third round.

Askren was rendered unconscious, awarding the Brazilian the submission win. Now, Maia is sneaking back into the title hunt with a win over “Funky” He took to Instagram to release a classy statement after his big win. Here’s what he had to say.

“Thank you all very much for the support, and for the countless kind messages I received! Last night meant a lot to me, cause it’s no secret that representing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu it’s more than a mission for me, it’s a life long choice that I made. You don’t represent a martial art only by fighting, let alone winning, you do it day by day, trough the examples we set and the legacy we leave for other people.

“I feel privileged to be able to deliver my best and represent our martial art. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Thank you @benaskren as well, for the fight and for giving me the opportunity to challenge myself and continue to seek my evolution. He is a very high-level athlete, a U.S. National Champ in Wrestling, and a former Olympic athlete.

“I have a lot of respect for him, and to compete against him was a challenge that drove us to our max, seeking new alternatives and ideas to develop a different strategy, revisiting techniques and changing habits. It was a privilege to have had this opportunity, and I still intend to one day have also the privilege to train a bit with him.”

It will be interesting to see who Maia and Askren are matched up with moving forward.

What do you think about Maia’s comments after his UFC Singapore win?